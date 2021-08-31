Submit a Tip
Tornado touches down on Dothan’s west side

Dothan tornado caught on cam.
Dothan tornado caught on cam.(Mike Croucher)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A tornado has touched down on Dothan’s west side this afternoon.

News4 Chief Meteorologist David Paul was on air during First News at 4 when the storm touched down on the B105.3 tower cam. Since then we have received numerous videos and photos to our newsroom showing the tornado from various different angles.

Shortly after the storm formed the National Weather Service issued the first of two tornado warnings for Houston and Henry counties including the city of Dothan.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

