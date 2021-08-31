Submit a Tip
Shallotte Middle, West Brunswick cleared after potential threats

Parents and teachers discussed Brunswick County Schools' strategic plan for 2019-24 at Monday's meeting at Shallotte Middle School.((Source: WECT))
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Shallotte Middle School and West Brunswick High School have both been cleared by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office after no threats were found at the schools.

School buses have resumed routes and will be back on campus shortly. Extra deputies are on the schools’ campuses for the day as a reassurance to students and staff.

On Tuesday morning, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the potential threat to Shallotte Middle that was called into the Ocean Isle Beach Police Department.

The sheriff’s office gave the all clear notification after deputies searched the school and found no signs of a threat. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said shortly after Shallotte Middle was cleared, a threat to West Brunswick High School was then called in the county’s 911 center.

Deputies then searched and cleared West Brunswick High School of any threat.

All buses were rerouted to a safe location to wait until it was clear to return to the schools. School bus routes for other schools in the area were also delayed due to the impacts to Shallotte bus routes.

Law enforcement was on scene before school started. There was no danger to staff or students.

Communicating a threat to a school is a Class H felony and can carry up to 25 months in prison, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

***UPDATE: 8:10AM. School has been cleared by BCSO, no threat found. School buses have resumed routes and will be back...

Posted by Brunswick County Schools on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

***UPDATE: Shallotte Middle School has been cleared by BCSO teams and K9. The building is secure and there is no danger...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

.
.
