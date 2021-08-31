Submit a Tip
SCHP: School bus driver was not at fault in three-vehicle crash along Highway 544

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a three-vehicle crash last week involving a school bus in the Conway area.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers provided more information on a crash last week that involved a Horry County school bus.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said the school bus driver was not at fault in the three-vehicle crash at Highway 544 and West Cox Ferry Road.

He said the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet truck caused the crash by failing to yield the right of way and hit a 2012 Chevrolet vehicle. The 2012 Chevrolet then crossed the centerline and hit the school bus, according to Lee.

The driver of the truck was charged with failure to yield right of way.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews who responded to the scene took two people to the hospital from the crash, but none of the patients were from the bus.

Horry County Schools said the bus was a St. James High School athletic bus with 17 students on board.

