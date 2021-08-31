Submit a Tip
S. Carolina Supreme Court adjourns without ruling in face mask cases

The South Carolina Supreme Court is hearing a pair of cases Tuesday on the state's face mask ban.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/WIS/AP) — South Carolina’s highest court heard arguments Tuesday morning on a pair of challenges to the state’s refusal to let school districts require masks for students and teachers.

The state Supreme Court set aside two hours to hear the cases Tuesday. But after listening to attorneys for the city of Columbia and Richland County School District 2, the court adjourned without a ruling.

The suits center on an item in the state budget, known as Proviso 1.108, that state lawmakers passed in June. The proviso threatened school districts with losing state money if they required masks.

Proviso 1.108 states, “No school district, or any of its schools, may use any funds appropriated or authorized pursuant to this act to require that its students and/or employees wear a facemask at any of its education facilities.”

Attorney General Alan Wilson is suing the city of Columbia for requiring masks in city schools. In the other case, Richland District 2 filed a request for an injuction on the proviso.

An attorney for the school district argued the proviso is too vague to establish a plan and asked for court action over concern of the loss of state funds.

There was no immediate word on when the high court was expected to issue a ruling.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

