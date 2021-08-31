Submit a Tip
Radio caller: Biden, Biden voters ‘killed her son’ in Kabul attack

This undated photo released by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Marines shows Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyo Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday Aug. 26, bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan's offshoot of the Islamic State group.(U.S. Marines via AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CASPER, Wyo. (WCSC/AP) - A woman who identified herself as the mother of one of 13 Marines killed in Afghanistan bombing last week said her son would not have died if Donald Trump were still president.

The woman called in to a Sirius XM “The Wilkow Majority” program, apparently from Colorado, and said she was Kathy McCollum, the mother of 20-year-old Rylee McCollum.

McCollum, from Wyoming, was among 13 service members killed by a suicide bomb attack Thursday at the Kabul airport.

The program posted a nearly nine-minute clip  of the call online in which the woman offered harsh words for President Joe Biden, whom she referred to as a “feckless dementia-ridden piece of crap.”

“I just want all you Democrats who cheated in the election, who voted for him, legitimately, you just killed my son with a dementia-ridden piece of crap because even though he’s in the White House he still thinks he’s a senator,” the woman said.

She said she believes her son died in vain.

“This was an unnecessary debacle that could have been handled properly,” she said.

At one point during the call, she said she needs to “process through anger instead of tears.”

She said her son was a genius with an IQ of 156 and could have done anything he wanted to do in the military.

“But I never thought in a million years he would die for nothing,” she said, adding, “It never would have happened under Trump.”

She said Biden needs to be removed from office in the wake of the attack.

McCollum was one of 11 Marines who died in the attack. A Navy sailor and an Army solcier also died. Eighteen other U.S. service members were wounded in the bombing, which has been blamed on Afghanistan’s offhoot of the Islamic State group.

They were providing security as the airport was overwhelmed with people trying to leave the country amid the U.S. withdrawal and Taliban takeover.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

