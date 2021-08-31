Submit a Tip
Pink and Red Boutique in Myrtle Beach has everything you need to brighten your wardrobe

By Halley Murrow
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Everyone can use a little sunshine, right? That’s exactly what you’ll feel when you walk into Pink and Red Boutique in Myrtle Beach.

Formally known as The Pink Cabana, this locally owned and operated shop offers a wide selection of Lilly Pulitzer, Julie Voss, children’s clothes, monogram items, and so much more!

We loved getting dolled up by the owner, Jessica Hughes. Come along with us to learn how they can doll up your wardrobe, too!

Pink and Red is located at 5900 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. You visit their Facebook page here for more details.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

