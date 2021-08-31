Marion County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted person, activates emergency response team

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a wanted person.

An official with the sheriff’s office said they are searching Tuesday afternoon along Highway 378.

They are also searching from the air and have activated the Emergency Response Team to help in the search.

WMBF News has asked why this person is wanted, but those details have not been provided yet.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said it will release more information on the search shortly.

We will bring you more information as this situation develops.

