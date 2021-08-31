Submit a Tip
Man found guilty of vandalizing Fort Jackson soldier’s home after viral video

Taijier Ellis
Taijier Ellis(RCSD)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of vandalizing the home of Jonathan Pentland during a protest in April has been found guilty.

Taijier Ellis, 25, has been charged with malicious injury to real property and breach of peace.

On April 14, the home of Jonathan Pentland was vandalized: a window was broken, as well as some outdoor lights.

RELATED STORY | Man charged with vandalizing sergeant’s home after viral video

The incident occurred after a day of protests in the Summit neighborhood over a video showing Pentland confronting a man on a sidewalk and telling him he did not belong there.

Cell phone video shows Ellis using a baseball bat to smash lights outside Pentland’s home. The video then showed him throwing the bat in a storm drain, where deputies later recovered it as evidence.

Ellis has been ordered to pay a fine of $2,395.50.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

