Kentucky teacher under investigation after fight video surfaces

By WAVE staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teacher is under fire after a video surfaces on social media of him involved in a fight with a student.

New documents show it was not the first time he’s used aggressive behavior.

Students are calling for the Moore High School science teacher to be fired.

William Bennett and a student can be seen in the video in a struggle, with the student on the floor and with a fist full of hair in the teacher’s hand.

There was an alleged racially charged comment that led the student to hit Bennett first.

“He said, ‘You’re just going to be another black boy shot,’” the student said.

New documents show that Bennett was also in trouble back in 2000 during his first high school teaching job in Hardin County.

Students describe him getting angry, kicking a trash can, and telling them they were acting like “a bunch of monkeys.”

Those are all things Bennett described himself in a letter.

Things escalated when one student wouldn’t stop laughing and cursed at Bennett.

That’s when students described him grabbing and lifting that student’s desk before pushing him out of the door.

An assistant principal writes that he had to tell Bennett several times to let go of the student’s arm and had to push his hand away.

Bennett at one point was accused of grabbing the student by the shirt.

His contract at Hardin County was not renewed.

Twenty years later, students are marching outside of Moore High School, protesting that Bennett was not immediately fired.

Bennett maintained that the student’s description of his actions are not true.

The district has reassigned him pending the outcome of an investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAVE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

