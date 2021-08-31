Submit a Tip
Kaley Skaggs
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Aug. 31, 2021
Kaley Skaggs is a proud Kentuckian and alum of Western Kentucky University.

She came to us from our sister station, WBKO where she developed a love for telling the story of communities and highlighting what all small towns have to offer.

While Kaley calls the Bluegrass state home she has also lived in a variety of places from Mickey Mouse’s hometown of Orlando to the seashore of northern Africa.

Her hobbies range from learning about classic films to deer hunting with her dad on their family farm to traveling to new places.

She loves adventure and is looking forward to all the adventures that South Carolina has to offer.

If you have a tip or story you would like to cover, email me at kaley.skaggs@wmbfnews.com

