Horry County Schools records 9,000 students, 233 staff members in quarantine

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – In just one day, over 2,000 more Horry County students were placed in quarantine.

The school district posted new data Tuesday afternoon showing the number of students who have tested positive and the number of students who are in quarantine.

According to the Horry County Schools COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 747 students who are positive for the virus and 9,000 students who are in quarantine.

It’s compared to Monday’s numbers where there were 6,800 students in quarantine.

It also shows there are 70 staff members who currently have COVID-19 and 233 who have been placed in quarantine.

The uptick in quarantines and cases has already forced two schools in the district to move to temporary virtual learning: Aynor Middle School and Conway High School.

The dashboard shows that at Aynor Middle School there are 39 active COVID-19 student cases and 387 students in quarantine.

Conway High School has 34 active COVID-19 student cases and 800 students in quarantine, which is the most out of any school in the district.

