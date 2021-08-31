Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Fitness Fun with Derrion: Sweat Republic

By Derrion Henderson
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -One thing is for sure and that’s Sweat Republic definitely lives up to their name!

Sweat Republic wants people to be excited about working out so the vibe of their gym is like a party. They have fun lights and great music playing while you workout.

They have a machine that you probably haven’t seen before and that is the VersaClimber. This machine is great to use for a cardio workout and it burns the most calories.

Let’s get to work!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida is a tropical storm this morning.
LIVE: Ida is now a tropical storm, watching other chances of development
Crews were called to this fire on Juxa Drive in Myrtle Beach Sunday.
1 injured, 8 displaced after three-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach
The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division opened an investigation into Sarku Hibachi...
Surfside Beach restaurant to pay over $75K in back wages after forcing servers to split tips
Tropical Storm Kate Forecast Track
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Kate forms Monday morning
Several vehicles are involved in a wreck near the Highway 17 Bypass and Mr. Joe White Avenue...
All lanes back open after 9-vehicle crash shuts down part of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

gst
Gearing up for the last 12 home games of the season at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans ballpark
gst
Catching up with the Grand Strand Down Syndrome Society
gst
Myrtle Beach Pelicans- Part 5
gst
Myrtle Beach Pelicans- Part 4