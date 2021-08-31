FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The chances of development are high with a low pressure system coming off the coast of Africa. This will become a tropical depression by today or tomorrow and looks likely to become Larry quickly!

The chance of development with the wave coming off the coast of Africa remains high at 90%. (WMBF)

A well-defined low pressure system is located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic, a couple of hundred miles west-southwest of the coast of Guinea. Associated showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization, and environmental conditions are conducive for additional development of this system. A tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so while the low moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. The chance of development remains high at 90%.

Models continue to turn this system into the Atlantic, a sight we like to see. We will continue to watch the trends over the next few days. (WMBF)

The good news with this system? Models continue to favor a track that heads west but begins to turn to the north. If we can keep this trend going, we would look at no impacts from Larry. Of course, this is something we will continue to watch for any major changes. At this point, Larry may just become another storm that turns off into the Atlantic.

The tropics are not slowing down anytime soon. Plenty of activity out there. (WMBF)

Tropical Storm Kate

At 5 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Kate was located near latitude 23.0 North, longitude 50.9 West. Kate is moving toward the north near 5 mph, and this general motion should continue through today. A northwestward motion is forecast to begin tonight and continue into Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb.

Another Chance of Development

Another broad area of low pressure is forecast to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days. Some slow development of this system is possible by the end of the week, if the system remains over water. This system is expected to move gradually west-northwestward or northwestward at 5 to 10 mph toward Central America. The chance of development is at 20% over the next five days.

