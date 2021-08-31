FIRST ALERT: Storms on Wednesday bring late-week relief

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a mild start to the day as you head out the door this morning to begin Tuesday. If you’re looking to beat the heat, get out early!

Highs will reach the upper 80s with clouds slowly increasing today. It's warm! (WMBF)

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s here in Horry County again today. Even further inland, highs will reach the low-mid 90s with mostly sunny skies turning partly cloudy by this afternoon. Once again, the heat index will flirt with the triple digits in many spots again.

Here's a look at the showers and storms tomorrow. It's rain chances increasing during the morning and continuing through the afternoon. (WMBF)

Our eyes are focused on a cold front that will bring storm chances to the area on Wednesday. The approaching cold front will be associated with the remnants of Ida as the low pressure system works across Virginia, pulling a cold front through the Carolinas tomorrow. Showers and storms will become scattered throughout the day on Wednesday with the chance of a few locally heavy downpours.

The threat for a strong/severe storm is higher to the northeast but we will still hold onto the small chance of a strong-severe storm. (WMBF)

The threat of a severe storm is still on the very low end with better chances for strong/severe storms up into North Carolina. Regardless, we will keep an eye on a few storms which could be on the strong side with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Here's a look at the next four days with lower humidity arriving on Thursday. (WMBF)

Thankfully, relief arrives on Thursday and through the first half of the weekend. Highs will reach the low-mid 80s Thursday through Saturday with the heat index being irrelevant. Highs will actually feel like the high temperatures with no humidity! Morning temperatures will be in the mid-upper 60s on both Friday and Saturday morning from the beaches to the inland areas. We remain dry through the weekend but the temperatures and humidity begin to creep in on Sunday.

