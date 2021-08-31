Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Fauci says mandating COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren ‘a good idea’

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci is offering his support for mandating COVID-19 vaccines for children attending school.

Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday he believed the mandate was “a good idea.”

The disease expert said he likes the idea because it has a strong benefit-risk ratio, and there’s precedent for requiring vaccines in public schools.

“This is not something new,” Fauci said. “We have mandates in many places in schools, particularly public schools, that if in fact, you want a child to come in, we’ve done this for decades and decades, requiring polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis. So this would not be something new, requiring vaccinations for children to come to school.”

Support for mandates has increased since the highly transmissible delta variant has caused a spike in cases among younger Americans.

While there has been intense debate around vaccine mandates for schoolchildren, no COVID-19 vaccine is approved for kids under 12.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division opened an investigation into Sarku Hibachi...
Surfside Beach restaurant to pay over $75K in back wages after forcing servers to split tips
Tropical Storm Kate Forecast Track
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Kate forms Monday morning
Several vehicles are involved in a wreck near the Highway 17 Bypass and Mr. Joe White Avenue...
All lanes back open after 9-vehicle crash shuts down part of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach
A three-vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck hauling a camper is snarling traffic Monday in...
Pick-up hauling camper involved in crash on Highway 544, traffic stalled
Updated Horry County Schools dashboard shows 6,800 students in quarantine

Latest News

.
‘Brotherhood Ride 2021’ makes stop in Murrells Inlet during 1,700 mile journey to NYC for 9/11 anniversary
.
Surfside Beach restaurant to pay over $75K in back wages after forcing servers to split tips
Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne, was the last soldier to leave...
For Biden, ending war in Afghanistan leaves tough questions
Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
Ida collapses Mississippi road; kills 2, injures at least 10
The Caldor Fire burns in El Dorado County, Calif., heading toward Nevada.
California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation