Duke Energy sends crews to Gulf Coast to help restore power after Ida

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Duke Energy is sending crews to the Gulf Coast to help restore power after Hurricane Ida lashed the region.

According to a press release from Duke Energy, about 150 workers from the Florida service territory traveled to Louisiana on Monday. More than 60 departed Tuesday morning from parts of the Carolinas, including in Florence.

Officials say they have crews ready for any potential impacts in the Carolinas from Ida’s remnants.

“Many utilities rely on the mutual assistance process where we share resources and support each other in storm response. Duke Energy has been the recipient of mutual assistance many times from hurricanes to ice storms, and we are happy to return the favor, " the release stated.

The teams in the Gulf Coast are bringing with them the heavy machinery needed to assist in rebuilding the electric transmission system in places like New Orleans, where much of the city is without power due to the loss of large transmission towers and associated equipment, officials say.

