DHEC confirms over 3,600 new COVID cases across state, 263 in Horry County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 3,631 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 596,688 and confirmed deaths to 9,288, officials said.



In Horry County, there were 263 new confirmed cases but no additional deaths. Florence County saw 137 new confirmed cases and three additional deaths.

According to DHEC, 30,203 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 15.8%.

For a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases in South Carolina, click here. For new deaths, click here.

For the latest on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.

CLICK HERE for a vaccination location near you.

