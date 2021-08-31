Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Cooling Temperatures Doesn’t Mean Mosquitos Have Gone Away in the Panhandle

File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist...
File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. The potentially fatal West Nile Virus is popping up more around the U.S. Southwest following a rainier winter. There are a record number of cases in Maricopa County and nine deaths for the entire state of Arizona so far this year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Alyson Tackitt
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Press Release) - Panhandle Public Health District would like to remind Panhandle residents that while the air seems cooler, mosquitos have not gone away. PPHD encourages all students, athletes, coaches, and fans to practice mosquito prevention to help fight the spread of West Nile. There has been five positive human West Nile cases and two positive horse cases in the Panhandle. To prevent mosquito bites make sure you wear long sleeves and long pants outdoors during dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active, use insect repellent that contains deet, check for standing water in the area, and if any is present drain immediately, and ask your vet how you can get your horses vaccinated for West Nile.

Copyright 2021 KNEP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division opened an investigation into Sarku Hibachi...
Surfside Beach restaurant to pay over $75K in back wages after forcing servers to split tips
Tropical Storm Kate Forecast Track
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Kate forms Monday morning
Police have given the ‘all-clear’ after a bomb threat Tuesday near the campus of Coastal...
Police give ‘all-clear’ after reported bomb threat near Coastal Carolina University
Several vehicles are involved in a wreck near the Highway 17 Bypass and Mr. Joe White Avenue...
All lanes back open after 9-vehicle crash shuts down part of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach
A three-vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck hauling a camper is snarling traffic Monday in...
Pick-up hauling camper involved in crash on Highway 544, traffic stalled

Latest News

.
‘Brotherhood Ride 2021’ makes stop in Murrells Inlet during 1,700 mile journey to NYC for 9/11 anniversary
.
Surfside Beach restaurant to pay over $75K in back wages after forcing servers to split tips
The South Carolina Supreme Court heard two cases Tuesday regarding a temporary law passed with...
S. Carolina Supreme Court adjourns without ruling in face mask cases
Michael Crouch
Marion County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted person, activates emergency response team