Conway High School moves to distance learning starting Wednesday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway High School is moving to distance learning for two weeks beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1.

“Our review of the district’s most current COVID-19 data indicates that Conway High School’s ability to serve students has been negatively impacted both by the number of positive COVID-19 cases, as well as the number of staff and student quarantines,” an email sent to parents Tuesday read.

There are currently 20 active cases and 414 students in quarantine (for possible exposure) at the school.

Conway High School students who are not quarantined and who attend an HCS program school (ATA, AAST, ECHS, SA) or HGTC will report for classes at the school site as usual, according to the school.

Officials say all Conway High School employees who are not under quarantine will report to the school building on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

During the two-week period of distance learning, all afterschool activities, including sports, practices, and/or club meetings are canceled.

Regular face-to-face instruction of students will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

