CCU’s Dallas Wise wins silver medal at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina’s Dallas Wise made history once again this week, as the junior track & field standout not only became the first Chanticleer to ever compete at the Paralympic Games but also became the first-ever Chanticleer student-athlete to medal for Team USA at the Olympics or Paralympics with a silver medal in the high jump at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

On Sunday, the Dutch Fork High School graduate earned the first medal of his Paralympic career as he won the silver medal in the men’s T47 high jump event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games with a mark of 2.06 meters.

In a great show of sportsmanship, Wise and Nishad Kumar of India shared the silver medal in the high jump with identical marks of 2.06 meters in the event, second behind only gold medalist and USA teammate Roderick Townsend and his world record 2.15 meters. (CLICK HERE)

Wise looked to win his second medal at the Games in Tokyo on Monday night, as he competed in the men’s T46/47 long jump event. The South Carolina native turned in a leap of 7.30 meters to place fourth overall and just miss out on the podium by 0.04 meters.

Earlier this summer, Wise was named to the U.S. Paralympics Track & Field national team and the 2020 Paralympic Team. He became the first Chanticleer in school history to qualify for the U.S. at the 2020 U.S. Paralympic Team Trials with first-place finishes in both the long jump and high jump of the T/F47 classification. According to the Paralympic Games Classification, T/F45, T/F46, and T/F47 are for athletes with arm deficiency, impaired muscle power, or impaired passive range of movement in arms, with athletes competing in a standing position.

Former Chanticleer and three-time Olympian Amber Campbell won a silver medal in the hammer throw at the 2015 Pan American Games and a bronze medal at the 2011 Pan American Games. She finished sixth in the hammer throw at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and 12th overall at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

