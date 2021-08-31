Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CCU’s Dallas Wise wins silver medal at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Junior becomes first-ever Chanticleer to medal at Olympic and Paralympic Games
CCU’s Dallas Wise.
CCU’s Dallas Wise.(Team USA)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina’s Dallas Wise made history once again this week, as the junior track & field standout not only became the first Chanticleer to ever compete at the Paralympic Games but also became the first-ever Chanticleer student-athlete to medal for Team USA at the Olympics or Paralympics with a silver medal in the high jump at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

On Sunday, the Dutch Fork High School graduate earned the first medal of his Paralympic career as he won the silver medal in the men’s T47 high jump event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games with a mark of 2.06 meters.

In a great show of sportsmanship, Wise and Nishad Kumar of India shared the silver medal in the high jump with identical marks of 2.06 meters in the event, second behind only gold medalist and USA teammate Roderick Townsend and his world record 2.15 meters. (CLICK HERE)

Wise looked to win his second medal at the Games in Tokyo on Monday night, as he competed in the men’s T46/47 long jump event. The South Carolina native turned in a leap of 7.30 meters to place fourth overall and just miss out on the podium by 0.04 meters.

Earlier this summer, Wise was named to the U.S. Paralympics Track & Field national team and the 2020 Paralympic Team. He became the first Chanticleer in school history to qualify for the U.S. at the 2020 U.S. Paralympic Team Trials with first-place finishes in both the long jump and high jump of the T/F47 classification. According to the Paralympic Games Classification, T/F45, T/F46, and T/F47 are for athletes with arm deficiency, impaired muscle power, or impaired passive range of movement in arms, with athletes competing in a standing position.

Former Chanticleer and three-time Olympian Amber Campbell won a silver medal in the hammer throw at the 2015 Pan American Games and a bronze medal at the 2011 Pan American Games. She finished sixth in the hammer throw at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and 12th overall at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division opened an investigation into Sarku Hibachi...
Surfside Beach restaurant to pay over $75K in back wages after forcing servers to split tips
Tropical Storm Kate Forecast Track
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Kate forms Monday morning
Police have given the ‘all-clear’ after a bomb threat Tuesday near the campus of Coastal...
Police give ‘all-clear’ after reported bomb threat near Coastal Carolina University
Several vehicles are involved in a wreck near the Highway 17 Bypass and Mr. Joe White Avenue...
All lanes back open after 9-vehicle crash shuts down part of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach
A three-vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck hauling a camper is snarling traffic Monday in...
Pick-up hauling camper involved in crash on Highway 544, traffic stalled

Latest News

Zeb Noland, NDSU Bison football
South Carolina names former grad assistant its starting QB
Coastal Carolina football will hold their first weekly press conference for the new season on...
Coastal Carolina football weekly press conference
WMBF News at 11
Extra Point: Week One (Part 2)
WMBF News at 11
Extra Point: Week One (Part 1)