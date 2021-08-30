Submit a Tip
Woman, man shot while sitting in car with toddler, SC police chief says

Anderson Police said a man and woman were shot while they sat in a car with a toddler Sunday afternoon in Anderson.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) - Police say a shooting that injured a man and woman who were shot while sitting in a car with a toddler is being investigated as a possible road rage incident.

Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said the shooting happened at approximately 5:45 p.m. Sunday near North Murray Avenue and Daniels Street.

The female victim told police a man driving a silver or gray Dodge Dart pulled up on her side of the car and started saying something out the window, according to a police report.

She told police the man then pulled out a gun and fired about five rounds.

The woman said she drove to a nearby church and went inside for help.

The report said the woman had a graze wound to the forehead.

The man in the car with her had a gunshot wound to the face, the report said. He was airlifted to Greenville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Stewart said.

The report did not mention any injuries to the child in the car.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

