‘Waves of Praise Festival’ in Myrtle Beach to provide dose of gospel music, COVID-19 vaccine

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A star-studded gospel festival is kicking off this Labor Day weekend in Myrtle Beach and it could help to get more people in minority communities fully vaccinated.

The third annual Myrtle Beach Waves of Praise Gospel Festival will be happening at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place in Myrtle Beach. The two-day event kicks off Friday, Sept. 3 until Saturday, Sept. 4, throughout the holiday weekend.

The event organizer Reggie Dyson said Little River Medical Center will be at the festival administering COVID-19 shots.

Based on the turnout for previous shows, Dyson said he expects thousands to show up for this years Waves of Praise event.

“Because we are in this pandemic, people need a sigh of relief, they need something that’s going to help them for tomorrow,” Dyson said. “I do believe this gospel festival is going to give them a huge sigh of relief, that there is hope for tomorrow.”

He said the yearly festival is huge, not just for Myrtle Beach, but also for the African American community. It offers a chance for residents to see famous gospel artists like Tamela Mann, The Clark Sisters and Travis Greene, at no cost.

Dyson said that’s one of the reasons why he wanted to partner with Little River Medical Center to host vaccinations at the event.

He said he continues to hear misinformation spread about the vaccine. He hopes that having doses available at large-scale events, like the gospel festival, will help to show those still hesitant in the African American community that the doses are accessible and safe.

“In our community, there’s been myths, you shouldn’t do this, you shouldn’t do that,” Dyson said. “Last year, when COVID came around it was the brand new kid on the block and nobody knew ‘what was what.’ Now since we over a year in now, we got better technology, more experts, it’s just the right thing to do right now. Get vaccinated.”

Dyson said organizers are taking safety precautions during the event. He said hand sanitizing stations will be available and face masks for anyone who requests one.

