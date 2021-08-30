Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Coastal Carolina football weekly press conference

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina football will hold their first weekly press conference for the new season on Monday.

The conference, which is set to begin at 12 p.m., will be held via Zoom.

After an impressive showing last year in which CCU finished #14 in the AP rankings, the Chants open this year at #22.

CCU opens the new season at home against the Citadel on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida is a tropical storm this morning.
LIVE: Ida is now a tropical storm, watching other chances of development
Crews were called to this fire on Juxa Drive in Myrtle Beach Sunday.
1 injured, 8 displaced after three-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach
The Peterson family wants to encourage others to get vaccinated after unvaccinated husband and...
‘He was happy...to lifeless’: Family hopes husband’s COVID-19 death encourages vaccinations
Crews respond to fire at Myrtle Beach apartment complex
A W.J. Keenan High School football player, Donadrian Robinson, died on Saturday.
W.J. Keenan High School student-athlete dies

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
Extra Point: Week One (Part 2)
WMBF News at 11
Extra Point: Week One (Part 1)
WMBF Extra Point Logo
Extra Point: Week One scores and highlights
Williams-Brice Stadium
UofSC announces COVID protocols for Williams-Brice Stadium