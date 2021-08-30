WATCH LIVE: Coastal Carolina football weekly press conference

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina football will hold their first weekly press conference for the new season on Monday.

The conference, which is set to begin at 12 p.m., will be held via Zoom.

After an impressive showing last year in which CCU finished #14 in the AP rankings, the Chants open this year at #22.

CCU opens the new season at home against the Citadel on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.