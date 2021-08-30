Submit a Tip
Updated Horry County Schools dashboard shows 6,800 students in quarantine

(WRDW)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools updated its COVID-19 dashboard to show just how many students are currently in quarantine in the district.

The latest update at 4:47 p.m. on Monday shows there are 6,800 students in quarantine, out of the nearly 43,400 students that opted into face-to-face instruction in the district.

MORE INFORMATION | Horry County COVID-19 Dashboard

The dashboard used to only show the number of staff in quarantine. Horry County Schools explained that it only showed staff quarantine because that impacted operations at the schools.

But the district decided to provide information about students in quarantine after concerns were raised from families.

According to the dashboard, Conway High School is at the top of the list with 413 students who are in quarantine. Myrtle Beach High School has 375 students in quarantine.

A Horry County Schools spokesperson explained that the quarantine number does not include the number of students who have tested positive for the virus. According to the dashboard, there are 628 current COVID-19 student cases.

The amount of time a student has to quarantine due to having close contact with a positive case depends on the scenario.

Horry County Schools has provided a quarantine guide. Families are also asked to email covid19info@horrycountyschools.net if they have any questions regarding quarantine and contact tracing.

