Student found with gun at Lumberton High School during medical seizure, officials say

(WAVE 3 News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A medical episode led to the discovery of a gun and drugs at Lumberton High School, according to the district’s spokesperson.

Dr. Gordon Burnette with the Public Schools of Robeson County said a 10th grader suffered a seizure on Monday while in class.

While having the seizure, a loaded handgun fell out of the student’s pocket and it gave the student resource officers probable cause to search the student, Burnette said.

He added that during the search the officers found a large amount of money and cocaine.

The student was rushed to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

Burnette said that according to the Lumberton High School principal, the student will be disciplined and is aiming for a 365-day suspension.

The student’s name is not being released due to their age.

