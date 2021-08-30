Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

4 Georgetown County schools to go virtual Tuesday

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County School District confirmed Monday afternoon that several of its schools would switch to virtual learning starting on Tuesday.

Georgetown Middle, Georgetown High, Andrews High and Carvers Bay High Schools will all switch to temporary virtual learning beginning Tuesday.

The district posted on its Facebook page that it made the decision after consulting with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the state’s Department of Education.

While in temporary virtual learning, all athletic events and practices will be canceled.

The district said it expects students to return to in-person learning on Sept. 7 following the Labor Day holiday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida is a tropical storm this morning.
LIVE: Ida is now a tropical storm, watching other chances of development
Crews were called to this fire on Juxa Drive in Myrtle Beach Sunday.
1 injured, 8 displaced after three-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach
The Peterson family wants to encourage others to get vaccinated after unvaccinated husband and...
‘He was happy...to lifeless’: Family hopes husband’s COVID-19 death encourages vaccinations
Crews respond to fire at Myrtle Beach apartment complex
A W.J. Keenan High School football player, Donadrian Robinson, died on Saturday.
W.J. Keenan High School student-athlete dies

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records 4,500+ new COVID-19 cases Monday
A three-vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck hauling a camper is snarling traffic Monday in...
Pick-up hauling camper involved in crash on Highway 544, traffic stalled
The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division opened an investigation into Sarku Hibachi...
Surfside Beach restaurant to pay over $75K in back wages after forcing servers to split tips
Anderson Police said a man and woman were shot while they sat in a car with a toddler Sunday...
Woman, man shot while sitting in car with toddler, SC police chief says