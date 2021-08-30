Submit a Tip
Pick-up hauling camper involved in crash on Highway 544, traffic stalled

A three-vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck hauling a camper is snarling traffic Monday in...
A three-vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck hauling a camper is snarling traffic Monday in the Conway area.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A three-vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck hauling a camper is snarling traffic Monday in the Conway area.

Crews were dispatched to the accident on Highway 544 and Singleton Ridge Road at 11:33 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Traffic is backed up and signals are disabled.

Officials say the overturned camper struck a nearby utility pole.

According to HCFR, one person is being transported to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.

