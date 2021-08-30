Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Pedestrian struck, killed by tractor-trailer on Highway 501 near Conway

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer early Monday morning near Conway.
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer early Monday morning near Conway.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer early Monday morning near Conway.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on Highway 501 near Secondary 591, about three miles north of Conway.

A tractor-trailer traveling northbound on Highway 501 fatally struck a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway, according to Tidwell.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The name of the pedestrian is expected to be released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida is still a category four hurricane with winds of 130 mph.
LIVE: Ida is still a major hurricane, causing damage across Louisiana
Crews were called to this fire on Juxa Drive in Myrtle Beach Sunday.
1 injured, 8 displaced after three-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach
The Peterson family wants to encourage others to get vaccinated after unvaccinated husband and...
‘He was happy...to lifeless’: Family hopes husband’s COVID-19 death encourages vaccinations
Crews respond to fire at Myrtle Beach apartment complex
A W.J. Keenan High School football player, Donadrian Robinson, died on Saturday.
W.J. Keenan High School student-athlete dies

Latest News

Local veterans talk about Kabul attack
Local veterans talk about Kabul attack
.
McLeod Health doctor explains why COVID-19 booster shot needed
Grand Strand Humane Society finds temporary shelter as it undergoes renovations, pest control
Grand Strand Humane Society finds temporary shelter as it undergoes renovations, pest control
The muggy meter will continue to climb through the middle of the week before some relief...
FIRST ALERT: Warm start to the week, looking ahead to some relief