One dead, two injured in Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a shooting in Robeson County left one dead and two others injured.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Victoria Drive in Parkton around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies said 41-year-old Thomas Faulcon was found dead at the scene.

Two other people, a 36-year-old man and a 57-year-old man, were also shot and were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or email sheriff@robesoncoso.org.

