Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

One dead, two injured in Robeson County shooting

An investigation is underway after a shooting in Robeson County left one dead and two others...
An investigation is underway after a shooting in Robeson County left one dead and two others injured.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a shooting in Robeson County left one dead and two others injured.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Victoria Drive in Parkton around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies said 41-year-old Thomas Faulcon was found dead at the scene.

Two other people, a 36-year-old man and a 57-year-old man, were also shot and were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or email sheriff@robesoncoso.org.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida is a tropical storm this morning.
LIVE: Ida is now a tropical storm, watching other chances of development
Crews were called to this fire on Juxa Drive in Myrtle Beach Sunday.
1 injured, 8 displaced after three-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach
The Peterson family wants to encourage others to get vaccinated after unvaccinated husband and...
‘He was happy...to lifeless’: Family hopes husband’s COVID-19 death encourages vaccinations
Crews respond to fire at Myrtle Beach apartment complex
A W.J. Keenan High School football player, Donadrian Robinson, died on Saturday.
W.J. Keenan High School student-athlete dies

Latest News

A boil water advisory was issued Monday in Florence.
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Florence
With the most COVID-19 cases among students across Horry County Schools, Aynor Middle School is...
Aynor Middle starts virtual learning with the most COVID cases across school district
Aug. 30, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast
American Red Cross Assisting Ida Victims
American Red Cross Assisting Ida Victims