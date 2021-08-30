Submit a Tip
Murrells Inlet Elk Lodge hosts ‘Brotherhood Ride 2021’ as they head to NYC for 9/11 anniversary

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – First responders who are making the trek from Florida to New York City will be making a stop in Murrells Inlet on Monday.

The Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge 2797 along Highway 17 Business will host the “Brotherhood Ride 2021,” which is 37 bicycle riders, all firemen, police officers and other first responders. Congressman Tom Rice, who represents District 7, is also expected to be at the event.

The riders are pedaling from Naples, Florida to New York City in 22 days. They will cover over 1,700 miles and average 80 to 100 miles a day, with their trip ending at Ground Zero on Sept. 11.

The 2021 ride will be dedicated to Florida’s Fallen Heroes who died in the line of duty in 2020 while protecting their communities.

They will also be riding for the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and honor the first responders who died in the terror attack and also those who died from 9/11 related illnesses.

Through the Brotherhood Rides, the group has contributed over $500,000 to families of first responders.

WMBF News reporter Zach Wilcox will be there as the Brotherhood Ride arrives at the Elk Lodge 2797 and will have more on what this ride means to them on WMBF News at 11 p.m.

