Members of HCFR, MBFD head to Louisiana to help in Hurricane Ida relief efforts

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of Horry County Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire Department are heading down to Louisiana to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department said Capt. Kenneth Chapman and firefighter Matthew Ballard were deployed on Sunday with the South Carolina Task Force 1 Team to help with relief efforts.

Horry County Fire Rescue sent Battalion Chief Archibald, Battalion Chief Begovich and firefighter/EMT Hall with the South Carolina Response Task Force 1 Team as well.

RELATED COVERAGE | Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid

They will perform is Urban Search and Rescue efforts, which may include swiftwater rescues.

Hurricane Ida swamped the Louisiana coast on Sunday and into early Monday before weakening into a tropical storm.

Rescuers have been using boats and helicopters to reach those who are trapped by floodwaters.

More than one million customers in Louisiana and Mississippi are also without power from the powerful storm.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.