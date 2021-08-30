Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Members of HCFR, MBFD head to Louisiana to help in Hurricane Ida relief efforts

Members of Horry County Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire Department are heading down to...
Members of Horry County Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire Department are heading down to Louisiana to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.(Source: MBFD and HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of Horry County Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire Department are heading down to Louisiana to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department said Capt. Kenneth Chapman and firefighter Matthew Ballard were deployed on Sunday with the South Carolina Task Force 1 Team to help with relief efforts.

Horry County Fire Rescue sent Battalion Chief Archibald, Battalion Chief Begovich and firefighter/EMT Hall with the South Carolina Response Task Force 1 Team as well.

RELATED COVERAGE | Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid

They will perform is Urban Search and Rescue efforts, which may include swiftwater rescues.

Hurricane Ida swamped the Louisiana coast on Sunday and into early Monday before weakening into a tropical storm.

Rescuers have been using boats and helicopters to reach those who are trapped by floodwaters.

More than one million customers in Louisiana and Mississippi are also without power from the powerful storm.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida is a tropical storm this morning.
LIVE: Ida is now a tropical storm, watching other chances of development
Crews were called to this fire on Juxa Drive in Myrtle Beach Sunday.
1 injured, 8 displaced after three-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach
The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division opened an investigation into Sarku Hibachi...
Surfside Beach restaurant to pay over $75K in back wages after forcing servers to split tips
Tropical Storm Kate Forecast Track
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Kate forms Monday morning
The Peterson family wants to encourage others to get vaccinated after unvaccinated husband and...
‘He was happy...to lifeless’: Family hopes husband’s COVID-19 death encourages vaccinations

Latest News

One student was shot at New Hanover High School Monday morning.
Student shot at N.C. high school; 15-year-old arrested
Knoxville man killed in Kabul airport attack
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack
First responders who are making the trek from Florida to New York City will be making a stop in...
Murrells Inlet Elk Lodge hosts ‘Brotherhood Ride 2021’ as they head to NYC for 9/11 anniversary
Tomorrow's Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Another hot and humid day before relief arrives