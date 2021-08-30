Grand Strand volunteers with the Red Cross head to Louisiana to help Hurricane Ida victims

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Volunteers with the American Red Cross have made their way from the Grand Strand to Louisiana to help victims of Hurricane Ida.

Twenty volunteers from the Palmetto State volunteered to help people in Louisiana. Six of those volunteers are from the Red Cross’ eastern region of South Carolina.

Karen Anderson, an American Red Cross employee from the Grand Strand, is currently in Baton Rouge, Louisiana amid the aftermath of the storm.

“I’m a little bit excited. A little bit nervous. We have a lot going on,” Anderson said of her mission.

While American Red Cross volunteers help storm victims, Anderson’s job will be to help the volunteers.

“I know there’s a lot of volunteers that need help. I’m the support person, so I kind of work behind the scenes supporting the volunteers that are out doing that frontline work,” she said.

Anderson has worked with the Red Cross for 19 years and has been on countless deployments all over the country.

While it’s nothing new for her, it is new for volunteer Gigi Spell.

“I joined the Red Cross two years ago, and I’ve done a lot of this training,” Spell said. “And it was time to go and act on all this training I’ve done and give back to the community and try to help some people that are in need.”

Spell, along with Grand Strand native Gary Thurman, will drive an American Red Cross truck around delivering meals to people in neighborhoods affected by the storm.

While many would never dream of spending 14-hour unpaid workdays in a far-away state, the volunteers of the Red Cross don’t hesitate to do so.

“They sacrifice their family, they sacrifice their free time. Sometimes they take their vacation time to come down here and help. So the volunteers are an amazing group of people,” Anderson said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.