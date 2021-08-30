Submit a Tip
Gearing up for the last 12 home games of the season at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans ballpark

By Halley Murrow
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can’t beat fun at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans ballpark in Myrtle Beach! On Tuesday, they’ll start a 6 game home stretch with only 12 home games left in the season.

From Bark in the Park to special Labor Day celebrations this weekend, come along with us for what you can expect and everything you need to know!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

