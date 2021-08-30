FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Kate forms Monday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Kate has formed over the central Atlantic, making it the 11th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Kate Forms (WMBF)

At11:00am, the center of Tropical Storm Kate was located near latitude 21.5 North, longitude 50.9 West. Kate is moving toward the north near 8 mph.

Tropical Storm Kate Forecast Track (WMBF)

A general northward motion is expected to continue through Tuesday, followed by a turn to the northwest on Tuesday night or Wednesday. Satellite-derived wind data indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in intensity are possible during the next couple of days. Some slow strengthening is forecast by Thursday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center in the eastern semicircle. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb.

No direct impacts to the United States is expected. Kate will also remain a Tropical Storm as is meanders across the central Atlantic before eventually dissipating towards the end of the week.

