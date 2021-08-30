Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Another hot and humid day before relief arrives

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hot temperatures and high humidity will continue Tuesday ahead of showers and storms bringing relief by Wednesday. Tomorrow will be another rinse and repeat type day, with highs in the low to mid 90s and feels like temperatures reaching to around 100 degrees.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(WMBF)

By midweek, we start to see rain chances increase with a 30% chance of rain. This is what’s going to help bring the area a much needed break from the heat and humidity. Wednesday’s rain won’t be widespread, but a few isolated storms could be on the strong side with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Rain Meter
Rain Meter(WMBF)

The relief finally arrives just in time for the start of the weekend. Much more comfortable air settles into the area, with our muggy meter staying well into the low and comfy range. With the added sunshine and dry weather towards the end of the week, it should make for a spectacular stretch of weather!

Muggy Meter This Week
Muggy Meter This Week(WMBF)

