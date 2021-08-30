DHEC reports three-day total of nearly 13,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina’s health agency released the newest COVID-19 case data on Monday.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control revealed there were 12,823 new confirmed cases in the state from Thursday through Saturday. The agency doesn’t release data over the weekend, so it releases three days’ worth of information on Mondays.

COVID-19 CASE INFORMATION:

Out of the 12,823 confirmed cases, 831 were in Horry County, 591 in Florence County and 173 cases were in Darlington County.

DHEC also reported 86 confirmed deaths connected to COVID-19, with six in Horry County, three in Florence County and one in Marlboro County.

DHEC leaders and doctors across the state continue to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 56.5% of eligible South Carolinians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 47.5% have completed their vaccination.

CLICK HERE to find a vaccination location near you.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.