Crash involving several vehicles blocking southbound Highway 17 Bypass lanes in Myrtle Beach

Several vehicles are involved in a wreck near the Highway 17 Bypass and Mr. Joe White Avenue intersection.(Source: SCDOT Camera Network)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A major crash has lanes closed along Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach.

South Carolina Department of Transportation camera on Monday afternoon shows about eight or nine cars involved in the wreck near the intersection of Highway 17 Bypass and Mr. Joe White Avenue.

WMBF News has reached out the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department to get more information on this crash, and if anyone is hurt.

Check back with wmbfnews.com for more on this developing story.

