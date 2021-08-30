Catching up with the Grand Strand Down Syndrome Society

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Grand Strand Down Syndrome Society is a non profit organization in Horry County and they spread awareness for individuals that have down syndrome. They provide assistance to people who live with down syndrome like medical guidance, programs to assist the family and they have many events.

They had to cancel the Buddy Walk this year, which is their largest fundraiser because of the pandemic but a local business has decided to help out. This Saturday, September 4th they will be at Buzzed Bull Creamery and 15 percent of the sales made that day will go to the Grand Strand Down Syndrome Society. You can stop by between 2:00pm and 10:00pm.

Learn more about the Grand Strand Down Syndrome Society by reaching out to the marketing director, Tony Zito at mrrcai@aol.com.

