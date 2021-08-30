Boil water advisory issued for parts of Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A boil water advisory was issued Monday in Florence.

The city said water customers located along Twin Church Road, Pandora’s Path, Southern Aire, Watt Lane, Jackie Procter, and Bridle Path are advised to boil their tap water vigorously for one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking. Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

According to the city, the water main will be turned off in order to make connections to the new relocated water main as part of the Alligator Road Highway Widening Project Phase II, which will result in the disruption of service to the water customers in the area.

Officials say there will be multiple interruptions daily beginning Monday, Aug. 30, through Friday, Sept. 3.

The city confirmed there has been no confirmed contamination of the system. But because of the loss of pressure, potential for bacteriological contamination exists.

Test results for bacteriological quality should be completed on Saturday, Sept. 4, at which time the city will notify customers regarding the status of the boil water advisory.

