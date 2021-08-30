Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Florence

A boil water advisory was issued Monday in Florence.
A boil water advisory was issued Monday in Florence.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A boil water advisory was issued Monday in Florence.

The city said water customers located along Twin Church Road, Pandora’s Path, Southern Aire, Watt Lane, Jackie Procter, and Bridle Path are advised to boil their tap water vigorously for one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking. Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

According to the city, the water main will be turned off in order to make connections to the new relocated water main as part of the Alligator Road Highway Widening Project Phase II, which will result in the disruption of service to the water customers in the area.

Officials say there will be multiple interruptions daily beginning Monday, Aug. 30, through Friday, Sept. 3.

The city confirmed there has been no confirmed contamination of the system. But because of the loss of pressure, potential for bacteriological contamination exists.

Test results for bacteriological quality should be completed on Saturday, Sept. 4, at which time the city will notify customers regarding the status of the boil water advisory.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida is a tropical storm this morning.
LIVE: Ida is now a tropical storm, watching other chances of development
Crews were called to this fire on Juxa Drive in Myrtle Beach Sunday.
1 injured, 8 displaced after three-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach
The Peterson family wants to encourage others to get vaccinated after unvaccinated husband and...
‘He was happy...to lifeless’: Family hopes husband’s COVID-19 death encourages vaccinations
Crews respond to fire at Myrtle Beach apartment complex
A W.J. Keenan High School football player, Donadrian Robinson, died on Saturday.
W.J. Keenan High School student-athlete dies

Latest News

With the most COVID-19 cases among students across Horry County Schools, Aynor Middle School is...
Aynor Middle starts virtual learning with the most COVID cases across school district
Aug. 30, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast
American Red Cross Assisting Ida Victims
American Red Cross Assisting Ida Victims
GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina shows that prices are averaging...
Ida closes Colonial Pipeline, gas prices expected to rise 15 cents