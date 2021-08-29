Submit a Tip
W.J. Keenan High School student-athlete dies

A source close to the program tells WIS the student-athlete fell ill at home and died at a...
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Another Midlands high school mourns the loss of a student-athlete. A W.J. Keenan High School football player died on Saturday.

A source close to the program tells WIS the student-athlete fell ill at home and died at a local hospital.

The team has been in COVID-19 protocols for the last two weeks. Monday marks their first practice since being placed in quarantine.

The Raiders football team held a meeting this morning. The team is grief-stricken but holding up the best that they can at this time.

WIS is told they want to press forward to honor his legacy. The young man that died was a Raiders football leader.

And the current senior leadership is “getting stuff together to remember their teammate.”

Dutch Fork Football responded to the W.J. Keenan Athletics Twitter page:

Keenan hopes to play Dreher this Friday at home.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

