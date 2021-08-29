Victim in Robeson County shooting dies, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A person who was shot Thursday night in Robeson County has died, according to authorities.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Damarko Locklear, of St. Pauls, was struck by gunfire at around 11:40 p.m. in the area of North Alford Road in St. Pauls.

Locklear was reportedly in a vehicle when he was hit by gunfire coming from another vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

It’s one of two shootings from Thursday that is being investigated by the sheriff’s office. Both incidents are unrelated and remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

