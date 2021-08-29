Myrtle Beach City Hall to close Monday due to water damage

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach City Hall will close Monday after the building sustained water damage over the weekend.

A city spokesperson says a water heater ruptured sometime overnight Saturday, causing damage to the first and second floors of City Hall.

Cleanup and repairs are already underway, but the building itself will have to close.

Staff who work at City Hall will work remotely.

