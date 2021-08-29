Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach City Hall to close Monday due to water damage

Myrtle beach leaders not mandating vaccinations for city employees
Myrtle beach leaders not mandating vaccinations for city employees(Jennifer Roberts)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach City Hall will close Monday after the building sustained water damage over the weekend.

A city spokesperson says a water heater ruptured sometime overnight Saturday, causing damage to the first and second floors of City Hall.

Cleanup and repairs are already underway, but the building itself will have to close.

Staff who work at City Hall will work remotely.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Peterson family wants to encourage others to get vaccinated after unvaccinated husband and...
‘He was happy...to lifeless’: Family hopes husband’s COVID-19 death encourages vaccinations
Crews respond to fire at Myrtle Beach apartment complex
Crews were called to this fire on Highway 707 near Enterprise Road Saturday morning.
Crews investigating two-alarm fire on Highway 707
The latest.
FIRST ALERT: Ida rapidly intensifying, life-threatening storm surge expected
Surfside Beach police locate missing man

Latest News

Local veterans talk about Kabul attack
Local veterans talk about Kabul attack
.
McLeod Health doctor explains why COVID-19 booster shot needed
Ida is a category four hurricane with wind speeds of 150 mph.
FIRST ALERT: Ida just hours away from landfall, Extreme Wind Warning issued
It's a warm and humid end to the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
FIRST ALERT: Hot & humid to end the weekend