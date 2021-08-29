Grand Strand Humane Society finds temporary shelter as it undergoes renovations, pest control

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Grand Strand Humane Society will have a new home, at least for the next couple of months.

The animal rescue organization had been looking for a temporary location to move all of its animals after officials said there was a pest issue at the current location on Mr. Joe White Avenue. The City of Myrtle Beach also said that the current building has started to “deteriorate significantly.”

A big problem the shelter has seen is a rat infestation, something GSHS Executive Director Jess Wnunk has seen firsthand.

“We’ve been experiencing it for several years now,” she said. “It’s definitely gotten worse over the last month.

Wnuk told WMBF News that they will be temporarily located at 4635 Factory Stores Boulevard, Suite N210. The location is across from Carolina Pottery at the Tanger Outlets on Highway 501.

“It is overwhelming to move an entire shelter of animals in a different location, but also exciting,” she said. “We will be in Tanger Outlets, so our animals will be visible to the public. They are offering us to do adoptions and we are hoping it will be a positive experience for our animals.”

She said they hope to be fully moved in by Sept. 3.

The lease on the suite ends Oct. 31, but Wnuk said she hopes they are out of that building before then and back in their original facility.

In the meantime, the City of Myrtle Beach will spend $10,000 to clean out the building and eliminate the rat problem.

“The relocation is just temporary, probably 30 days or 60 days while we get rid of the rodents and a little bit of building work inside,” said city spokesperson Mark Kruea.

Wnuk added that they are doing half-price adoptions all weekend through Sunday so that they can find more loving homes for animals before the move.

The adoptions will be happening from noon to 6 p.m. at the current location at 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue.

