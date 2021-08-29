Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Forecasters: Tropical Storm Julian forms in Atlantic Ocean; no threat to land

Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic on Sunday.
Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic on Sunday.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says a new tropical storm system has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters at the Miami-based center say Tropical Storm Julian poses no threat to land.

No coastal warnings or watches were put into effect.

The storm’s center is about 865 miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 50 mph.

The storm was expected to dissipate on Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Peterson family wants to encourage others to get vaccinated after unvaccinated husband and...
‘He was happy...to lifeless’: Family hopes husband’s COVID-19 death encourages vaccinations
Crews respond to fire at Myrtle Beach apartment complex
Crews were called to this fire on Highway 707 near Enterprise Road Saturday morning.
Crews investigating two-alarm fire on Highway 707
The latest.
FIRST ALERT: Ida rapidly intensifying, life-threatening storm surge expected
Surfside Beach police locate missing man

Latest News

Local veterans talk about Kabul attack
Local veterans talk about Kabul attack
.
McLeod Health doctor explains why COVID-19 booster shot needed
Grand Strand Humane Society finds temporary shelter as it undergoes renovations, pest control
Grand Strand Humane Society finds temporary shelter as it undergoes renovations, pest control
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
LIVE: Hurricane Ida winds hit 150 mph ahead of Louisiana strike
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Hurricane Ida