FIRST ALERT: Warm start to the week, looking ahead to some relief

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re looking to start the week on a hot note with widespread 90s in both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.

Highs will climb into the low-mid 90s. (WMBF)

Highs will reach the low-mid 90s for Monday afternoon with the heat index flirting with the triple digits. High pressure will remain to our east, keeping us dry for both Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be similar for Tuesday with another round of low-mid 90s on the beaches and inland.

A 40% chance of scattered showers & storms arrives by the middle of the week. (WMBF)

As we head into middle of the week, the low pressure system from Ida will begin to work to our northwest. This will bring a cold front to the south of the low pressure system and swing in rain chances for the Carolinas. Wednesday will look at increasing cloud cover with scattered showers and storms at 40%. It’s not a washout but it will bring some cooler temperatures with highs in the mid 80s on the beaches and the upper 80s inland.

Relief tries to arrive by the end of the week. (WMBF)

As of now, that means behind the cold front, we could be looking at some much-needed relief! Thursday and Friday both look great with lower dew points and highs dropping in the low-mid 80s. Sunshine will continue to end the work week with lower humidity! Let’s hope we can keep this trend going!

