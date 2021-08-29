FIRST ALERT: Ida now a category four hurricane, will make landfall today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ida is now a category four hurricane and is set to make landfall this afternoon.

Ida is a category four hurricane this morning. (WMBF)

At 5 AM, the center of Hurricane Ida was located near latitude 28.0 North, longitude 89.1 West. Ida is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph, and this general motion should continue through tonight and early Monday, followed by a slower northward motion on Monday afternoon. A northeastward turn is forecast by Monday night.

Ida will make landfall as a category four hurricane this afternoon. (WMBF)

On the forecast track, the center of Ida will continue moving across the north-central Gulf of Mexico this morning, and make landfall along the coast of southeastern Louisiana within the hurricane warning area this afternoon or evening. Ida is then forecast to move well inland over portions of Louisiana and western Mississippi on Monday and Monday night.

Satellite and Doppler radar data indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 140 mph with higher gusts. Ida is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is forecast, and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it makes landfall along the Louisiana coast this afternoon.

Rapid weakening is expected after landfall. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 946 mb. Ida is rapidly strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of landfall on Sunday.

10-15 feet of storm surge will be possible across the eastern side of the storm. (WMBF)

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected in the Hurricane Warning area along the Louisiana coast beginning by later this morning with tropical storm conditions expected to begin by early this morning. These conditions will spread inland over portions of Louisiana and Mississippi tonight and Monday.

10-20 inches of rain can be expected from Ida in Louisiana. (WMBF)

RAINFALL: Heavy rainfall from Ida will begin to impact the southeast Louisiana coast this morning, spreading northeast into the Lower Mississippi Valley later today into Monday. Total rainfall accumulations of 10 to 18 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 24 inches are possible across southeast Louisiana into far southern Mississippi through Monday. This is likely to result in life-threatening flash and urban flooding and significant riverine flooding impacts. Ida is forecast to turn to the northeast early Monday and track across the Middle Tennessee Valley and Ohio Valley through Wednesday, producing the following rainfall totals: Coastal Alabama to the far western Florida panhandle: 5 to 10 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches, today through Tuesday morning. Central Mississippi: 4 to 8 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches, tonight through Monday night. Middle Tennessee Valley to the Ohio Valley: 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts, Tuesday into Wednesday. These rainfall totals will result in considerable flash and riverine flooding.

TORNADOES: Tornadoes will be possible today into Monday from southeast Louisiana across southeast Mississippi and southwest Alabama to the western Florida Panhandle.

SURF: Swells are beginning to reach the northern Gulf coast and will continue to affect that area through Monday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

The tropics are turning active as the peak of hurricane season approaches. (WMBF)

Tropical Depression Ten

At 5 AM, the center of Tropical Depression Ten was located near latitude 17.3 North, longitude 49.8 West. The depression is moving toward the north near 10 mph and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is forecast, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm in the next 24 hours. Little change in strength is expected thereafter through early this week. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb.

Tropical Depression Eleven

At 5 AM, the center of Tropical Depression Eleven was located near latitude 34.0 North, longitude 48.6 West. The depression is moving a bit faster toward the northeast near 15 mph and this direction of motion is expected to continue with further acceleration through Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become to a tropical storm later today. The system is then forecast to become post-tropical by Monday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb.

No systems pose a threat to the Carolinas at this time.

