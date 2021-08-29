FIRST ALERT: Hot & humid to end the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hot, humid and rain-free weather will continue through Sunday and into early next week.

High pressure will have a hold on the forecast with rain-free days and lingering heat and humidity. Highs today will be warm with the upper 80s on the beaches and lower 90s inland.

Hot & humid to end the weekend and start next week. (WMBF)

The heat index will climb as high as 97-101° during this afternoon. If you have outdoor plans, stay hydrated. Despite the high humidity, no showers or storms are expected. It’s a nice day to head out to the beach or pool to end your weekend!

The first part of next week will bring a bit of a heat wave with even warmer temperatures for Monday-Wednesday. Highs will climb into the 90s on the beach and the middle 90s inland! With a bit more humidity, the heat index may reach as high as 105 at times.

Looking ahead, the forecast remains fairly dry but a cold front from the low pressure of Ida by the middle of the week will swing through the region. This will bring a 40% chance of showers on Wednesday and some cooler temperatures to end the week. Right now, our only rain chance through next weekend comes on this upcoming Wednesday.

