FIRST ALERT: Hot & humid to end the weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hot, humid and rain-free weather will continue through Sunday and into early next week.
High pressure will have a hold on the forecast with rain-free days and lingering heat and humidity. Highs today will be warm with the upper 80s on the beaches and lower 90s inland.
The heat index will climb as high as 97-101° during this afternoon. If you have outdoor plans, stay hydrated. Despite the high humidity, no showers or storms are expected. It’s a nice day to head out to the beach or pool to end your weekend!
The first part of next week will bring a bit of a heat wave with even warmer temperatures for Monday-Wednesday. Highs will climb into the 90s on the beach and the middle 90s inland! With a bit more humidity, the heat index may reach as high as 105 at times.
Looking ahead, the forecast remains fairly dry but a cold front from the low pressure of Ida by the middle of the week will swing through the region. This will bring a 40% chance of showers on Wednesday and some cooler temperatures to end the week. Right now, our only rain chance through next weekend comes on this upcoming Wednesday.
