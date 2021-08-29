Submit a Tip
Driver, dog saved from submerged vehicle in Pawleys Island

A driver and dog were safely recovered after a vehicle was found in a Pawleys Island pond Sunday.
A driver and dog were safely recovered after a vehicle was found in a Pawleys Island pond Sunday.(Midway Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver and a dog were both safely removed from a submerged vehicle in Georgetown County on Sunday.

The crash happened off Highway 17 and Litchfield Country Club Drive in Pawleys Island, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The vehicle had ended up in a pond, according to officials.

Midway Fire Rescue said a state trooper and some residents were in the water trying to get the person out when firefighters arrived.

The department said responding crews were then able to reach the vehicle and use tools to get the driver and a dog to safety.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

