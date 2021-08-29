Driver, dog saved from submerged vehicle in Pawleys Island

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver and a dog were both safely removed from a submerged vehicle in Georgetown County on Sunday.

The crash happened off Highway 17 and Litchfield Country Club Drive in Pawleys Island, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The vehicle had ended up in a pond, according to officials.

@MidwayFireResQ #COMMENDS @SCHP_Troop5 Trooper, Good Samaritans, and MFR Crews for Heroic Life Save. Trooper & citizens were in the pond when we arrived, MFR Crew was able to reach submerged vehicle and use tools & training to extricate driver & dog. THANKS Trooper, Citizens, FFs pic.twitter.com/LZjszp1Dim — Midway Fire Rescue (@MidwayFireResQ) August 29, 2021

Midway Fire Rescue said a state trooper and some residents were in the water trying to get the person out when firefighters arrived.

The department said responding crews were then able to reach the vehicle and use tools to get the driver and a dog to safety.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.