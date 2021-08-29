Submit a Tip
Deputies: Altercation leads to deadly wreck in Lumberton

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A deadly wreck is now under investigation in the Pee Dee.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and North Carolina State Troopers responded to reports of the wreck at 2:06 a.m. Sunday. The incident occurred near the 9000 block of Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton.

Deputies later learned the wreck stemmed from an altercation between occupants in two vehicles.

Officials said 40-year-old James Phillips, of Lumberton, was found dead at the scene when authorities arrived. He was driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash, while those in the second vehicle had minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

