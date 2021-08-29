1 injured after second-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a second-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Juxa Drive at around 11 a.m.

The person hurt was being treated on scene, officials said.

HCFR said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department also responded to the scene.

